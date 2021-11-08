Police continue checks; supermarket was fined with €4,000

Cyprus Police reported 30 individuals and 2 establishment owners for violating measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

A police spokesperson told CNA that in the last 24 hours ending on 06:00 local time on Monday a total of 3,127 checks were carried out island-wide.

In Nicosia, the Police carried out 1,579 checks reporting 11 individuals, in Limassol 241 checks were carried out and 10 individuals and two shop owners were booked, in Larnaca the Police conducted 477 checks and 3 citizens were fined, in Pafos 3 individuals were booked following 215 checks, in Famagusta 241 checks with 3 individuals being reported, while no fines were issued after 101 checks carried out in Morphou.

Furthermore, the Traffic Department and the Marine and Port Police carried out 137 and 36 checks respectively with no fines issued.

According to the police a supermarket got a €4,000 fine for non-compliance with the rules for distances between its customers and a restaurant was fined with €650 because one of its customers did not have Safepass.