Police confirm investigation of sexual abuse of children by mother and partner

The Police confirmed that they are investigating the case of children who have been sexually abused by their mother and her partner, however, they do not confirm information released on social media yesterday.

Senior Police officer Kyriaki Lambrianidou noted that the release of such details in such cases is dangerous. She simply confirmed that the case is under investigation.

She noted that they promise their victims confidentiality and when details of the case are released then victims refuse to speak any further or refuse to cooperate.