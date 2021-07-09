Police conduct 2,777 checks, 40 persons fined

Police conducted a total of 2,777 checks in the last 24 hours for measures against COVID and fined 40 persons.

In Nicosia the Police made 776 checks and fined 14 citizens, in Limassol 491 and fined 15 citizens and in Larnaka 485 checks and no people were fined while in Paphos police reported four persons and one shop owner in a total of 440 checks.

In Famagusta 291 checks were carried out and the Police fined five citizens and one shop owner. In Morphou the Police carried out 78 checks and no fine was issued.

The Traffic Department and the Marine Police carried out 176 and 41 checks respectively and no violation of measures was found.