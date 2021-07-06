NewsLocalPolice conduct 2,392 checks for COVID measures, 1 shop owner and 35...

Police conduct 2,392 checks for COVID measures, 1 shop owner and 35 citizens fined

Police carried out 2,392 checks during the last 24 hours for violations of measures against covid-19 during which 1 establishment owner and 35 citizens were fined.

In Nicosia the Police carried out 677 checks and fined 19 citizens while in Limassol 238 checks were made and the Police fined one establishment owner and 5 citizens.

In Larnaka the police conducted 349 checks with no fine and in Paphos 5 citizens were fined after a total of 344 checks. The Police in Famagusta fined 5 citizens in a total of 419 checks while in Morphou from 85 checks no violation was detected. The Traffic Department made 280 checks and the Marine Police 33 with no fines.

(CNA)

