Police comb “Kardama” area in bid to trace missing Russian women presumed killed

Police on Wednesday combed the whole “Kardama” area in Kato Amiandos in a bid to trace two missing Russian women believed to have been murdered and buried there.

CID investigators told Philenews the search was extended beyond the surrounding area of the holiday home the two women apparently were before reported missing on November 17.

Police have not achieved a breakthrough after days of interrogation of a 32-year-old Syrian man who is the main suspect in the case of missing Alraeesi Khaiat, 43, and Mariia Gazibagandova, 33. The two women were staying together in Larnaca.

Another man, aged 23 and also a Syrian, is being sought by police in connection with the case.

Stains of blood matching that of one of the two women were found in the home where the suspect was carrying out construction work and had keys for it. The home belongs to a Nicosia couple.

The suspect apparently had spent time with the two women at the house and blood was also found on a mini excavator being used in the construction work.

The man claims to have paid €2,500 to the women for sexual relations for the week but took the credit card, an ID card and a mobile phone from them as insurance.

The credit card belonging to one of the two women was in the possession of the 32-year-old and had been used at a petrol station and a supermarket during the time of their disappearance.

The two women were in Cyprus on tourist visas, one arrived at the beginning of summer and the other about six weeks ago.