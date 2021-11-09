NewsLocalPolice collect dues from total of 2,107 fines within 10 days

Police collect dues from total of 2,107 fines within 10 days

Fines
Fines

After a public outcry over uncollected fines from mainly high-profile citizens, police announced on Monday they had executed a total of 2,107 orders within 10 days.

And that they had collected an overall €330,000, according to Philenews.

The intensified efforts by authorized local police departments were preceded by a meeting at the Ministry of Justice.

The €330,000 were collected between October 25 and November 4 but the enforcement of the law will continue since it has become clear that some can certainly pay their fines but manage to get away.

Police also remined that payment of debts by installments is also an option so as to facilitate those who are unable to pay the full amount of fines.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleBoris Johnson visits Hexham General Hospital
Next articleOne business, 14 individuals booked in 24 hours for Covid measures breach

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros