Police collect dues from total of 2,107 fines within 10 days

After a public outcry over uncollected fines from mainly high-profile citizens, police announced on Monday they had executed a total of 2,107 orders within 10 days.

And that they had collected an overall €330,000, according to Philenews.

The intensified efforts by authorized local police departments were preceded by a meeting at the Ministry of Justice.

The €330,000 were collected between October 25 and November 4 but the enforcement of the law will continue since it has become clear that some can certainly pay their fines but manage to get away.

Police also remined that payment of debts by installments is also an option so as to facilitate those who are unable to pay the full amount of fines.