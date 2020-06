Authorities are really close to solving at least 8 cases of burglaries, thefts and causing damage, committed in the Nicosia district over the past month, following the arrest of a 26 year old man and a 29 year old woman.

They were remanded in custody in connection with the cases, following testimony against them. The crimes were committed in the Lakatamia, Ayios Dhometios and Anthoupoli areas of Nicosia, between May 27 and June 12.

CID Nicosia is investigating.