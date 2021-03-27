News Local Police close coffee shop for repeated violations of COVID measures

Police close coffee shop for repeated violations of COVID measures

The Police in Paphos decided to close down a coffee shop for four days since its owner was repeatedly violating the terms of the relevant COVID-19 decree.

According to the Police, on Friday at 21:20, an establishment at Kennedy Square in Paphos was checked. The establishment was operating without having the relevant licenses from the Deputy Ministry of Tourism.

Moreover, it was ascertained that the establishment was violating the COVID-19 restrictions since there were more customers per table, the owner had not undertaken a rapid test, the tables were not at the appropriate distance and customers were being served at the bar.

