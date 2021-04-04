Police clash with protesters at London ‘kill the bill’ rally

Projectiles were thrown at British police officers on Saturday (April 3) in clashes with demonstrators against a proposed new law that would give police extra powers to curb protests.

At least one officer could be seen with a minor facial injury in Reuters footage as officers and protesters scuffled and several arrests were made.

The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts bill aims to toughen measures officers can take to disperse demonstrations, such as imposing time and noise limits, which campaigners and activists fear would be used to curb dissent.

“Kill the bill” marches were held in dozens of towns and cities, including London, Manchester and Bristol, supported by big campaign groups such as climate change campaigners Extinction Rebellion and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Since the bill was brought before parliament last month, there have been sporadic protests. In Bristol, southwest England, demonstrations have turned violent with officers and a police station bombarded with bricks and glass bottles and police vehicles set on fire.