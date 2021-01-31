News Local Police chase young men in Limassol roads

Police chase young men in Limassol roads

Last night the Limassol Police chased two young men in a car, near Polemidia area.

The police officers signed to the driver of the car to stop but instead he increased speed to escape. Following many traffic violations the car was finally stopped by the police.

The driver managed to escape but the co-driver was arrested.

The car was searched and a small quantity of drugs as well as some burglar’s tools were found.

The 33-year old co-driver was arrested and an arrest warrant has been issued against the driver who is being sought.

(philenews)

By gavriella
