Police chase stolen vehicle of Limassol Water Board

According to the Police, around 08.00 this morning a vehicle was stolen from the Limassol Water Board since the driver left the keys on and went into his office to get some papers.

The Police were immediately informed and after the stolen vehicle was spotted they started to chase it.

At some point the stolen vehicle went into a field and while the policemen were trying to arrest the driver he drove backwards and as a result injured them both.

Finally, the policemen arrested the culprit and then went to the Limassol General Hospital for their injuries.

