Police chase reported stolen car in Limassol roads

According to Philenews information, members of the Police saw a man driving a car that was reported stolen. They chased the vehicle but as a result a car accident occurred at the traffic lights of Ayia Fylaxis and the car stopped.

From the accident the driver of the stolen car as well as the driver of the other car were injured and were taken to the Limassol General Hospital in an ambulance.

As ascertained the driver of the stolen car is wanted for various cases of theft that have recently taken place in Limassol.

It is noted that immediately after the accident, he tried to escape but was chased and finally arrested by the police.