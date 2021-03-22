Police charge four people from Paralimni for racing with modified cars

Police charged for traffic violations four people from Paralimni who were racing with modified cars and motorcycles.

According to the Police, around 10:00 at night last Friday, 19 March, within the framework of conducting checks, members of the Famagusta Traffic Police went to an open area in Paralimni, where according to information young people were racing with modified vehicles, dangerously and very quickly.

As soon as the young people saw the policemen they tried to escape but they were stopped.

The Police confiscated three cars and one motorcycle, which seem to have been modified.

The four vehicles are being held at the Police to be examined by the relevant services.

The four young people aged 23, 20, 21 and 19 have been charged with traffic violations.