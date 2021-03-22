News Local Police charge four people from Paralimni for racing with modified cars

Police charge four people from Paralimni for racing with modified cars

Larnaca: Six drivers arrested for racing

Police charged for traffic violations four people from Paralimni who were racing with modified cars and motorcycles.

According to the Police, around 10:00 at night last Friday, 19 March, within the framework of conducting checks, members of the Famagusta Traffic Police went to an open area in Paralimni, where according to information young people were racing with modified vehicles, dangerously and very quickly.

As soon as the young people saw the policemen they tried to escape but they were stopped.

The Police confiscated three cars and one motorcycle, which seem to have been modified.

The four vehicles are being held at the Police to be examined by the relevant services.

The four young people aged 23, 20, 21 and 19 have been charged with traffic violations.

By gavriella
Previous articleCyprus first among European countries in rapid tests
Next articleAccident at the entry of Nicosia; two people in hospital

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

French frigate docks at Port of Larnaca

gavriella -
French frigate “Auvergne” has anchored at Larnaca Port since this Saturday, within the framework of the French Navy’s missions in the Eastern Mediterranean. As Sozos...
Read more
Local

President expects a ‘stick approach’ towards Turkey in the upcoming EUCO

gavriella -
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has said that he expects that a "stick approach" should be adopted towards Turkey that will allow for the country...
Read more
Local

Parents of Secondary Education students protest outside Presidential Palace

gavriella -
This afternoon, at 16:30, the parents of secondary education students will stage a protest outside the Presidential Palace for the discrimination against their children,...
Read more
Local

Establishment’s operation suspended due to COVID-19 violations

gavriella -
On 19 March, the Limassol District Court has issued a decree for the suspension of operation of an establishment that has been operating in...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros