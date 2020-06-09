Police caution catering establishments, will step up checks

Police have cautioned managers of catering establishments that they must fully comply with Health Ministry decrees aiming at the preventing the spread of coronavirus.

The announcement came as Famagusta district court granted a police request and temporarily suspended the operation of a venue in Protaras which was reported five times for breaking the decree and four times for operating without a licence over the long weekend.

In a written statement, police said they had carried out 1934 checks of premises over the long weekend and booked 32 violations.

They also listed the types of catering establishments which are permitted to operate under the special guidelines issued by the Health Ministry (restaurants, hotels and tourist accommodation, taverns, cafeterias, pizza parlours, pubs, snack bars, bars, coffee shops and canteens of sports and other associations).

And they clarified the rules of operation

Guests must be served seated at the table. The public is not allowed to crowd around tables

In establishments where there are bars, these can be used to prepare food and drink by employees but cannot be used by the public directly

Indoor children play areas in catering establishments in prohibited

As from today, malls have opened as have catering establishments in the malls, both indoors and outside.

“Businessmen are advised to adhere to the provisions of the legislation and the guidelines of the Health Ministry to the letter,” the police announcement added.

It said it would be stepping up checks further and will be strict as regards compliance.

The coronavirus outbreak had been contained because of the overwhelming majority of the public had complied with the decrees, police said and added: “The relaxation of measures in catering requires the consistent adherence of the instructions by everyone, full compliance by businessmen and the individual responsibility of citizens.”