Police carry out thousand of checks; fine 111 individuals, two establishments

Police carry out thousand of checks; fine 111 individuals, two establishments

Cyprus police reported 111 individuals and seven establishments, during the last 24 hours, for violating the measures aiming to curb the spread of COVID-19. Four of the establishments are in Paphos, one in Nicosia, one Limassol and one in Larnaca.

A police spokesperson told CNA that a total of 11,175 checks were carried out island-wide from 0600 on Wednesday until 0600 on Thursday.

In Nicosia the police conducted 2,100 checks and handed out fines to 29 individuals, while in Limassol they carried out 4,269 checks and reported 40 people.

In Larnaca, the police carried out 1,108 checks and fined 12 citizens, in Pafos 832 checks were conducted, with 16 individuals being reported, in Famagusta the police carried out 1,520 checks and booked nine citizens, while in Morphou they conducted 717 checks without reporting anyone.

Moreover, the Traffic Department carried out 553 checks island-wide and reported five individuals. The Port and Marine Police conducted 65 checks, without reporting anyone.

