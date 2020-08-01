Police carry out 733 coronavirus-related inspections overnight

Police carried out 733 inspections of premises across Cyprus over the past 24 hours and and made 38 bookings for violations of the coronavirus restrictions, CNA reported on Saturday.

Specifically, there were 137 inspections and 15 bookings in the capital of Nicosia.

In coastal Limassol where the novel virus cases rose alarmingly over the past week, there were 203 inspections and six bookings.

In coastal Larnaca there were 191 checks and four bookings, in Paphos 64 checks and nine bookings, in the Famagusta district 102 and four, and in the Morphou area, 36 checks with no bookings.