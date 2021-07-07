NewsLocalPolice carry out 2,575 covid measures inspections in 24 hours, issue 58...

Police carry out 2,575 covid measures inspections in 24 hours, issue 58 fines

Police conducted a total of 2,575 inspections all around Cyprus over the past 24 hours for measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus and fined 58 individuals.

In Nicosia, police carried out 829 checks and fined 30 citizens , in Limassol 391 inspections led to 17 citizens getting a fine and 410 checks in Larnaca saw four individuals being fined. In Paphos, police checks were 236 and three people got fines.

In Famagusta, 304 checks were carried out and the Police fined thee citizens and a shop employee who was not wearing a face mask.

In Morphou, Police carried out 78 checks and no fines were issued, while the Traffic Department and the Marine Police carried out 314 and 13 inspections respectively and recorded no violations.

(CNA)

By Annie Charalambous
