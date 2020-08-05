Police carry out 1,162 coronavirus restrictions checks

Police have carried out a total of 1,162 checks over the past 24 hours on premises throughout Cyprus to ensure compliance with government decrees aiming to curb the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

And that 21 premises and 43 citizens were booked for violations.

More specifically, in Nicosia Police carried out 106 checks and reported 8 premises and 13 citizens.

In Limassol, 357 checks were carried during which 7 premises and 13 citizens reported.

In Larnaca, 177 checks were carried and 1 premise and 3 citizens reported.

In Paphos, 126 checks were carried and 4 premises and 7 citizens reported, in Famagusta 247 checks were carried and 1 premises and 7 citizens were reported, in Morfou 149 checks were carried out without any report.

Furthermore, at Larnaca and Paphos airports, 21 passengers were reported for not having a Cypriot flight card.

Police will continue their coordinated and targeted operations with the aim to protect public health, press release said.

The full responsibility and the diligent observance of the necessary measures, distances and hygiene rules by all of us are necessary conditions for the limitation of the spread of the virus, it concluded.

(CNA)