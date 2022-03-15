NewsLocalPolice booked 1 shop owner and 8 individuals during 1622 checks for...

Police booked 1 shop owner and 8 individuals during 1622 checks for covid-19 measure violations

Police Coronavirus
Police Coronavirus

The Police booked 8 individuals and 1 shop owner within the last 24 hours, until Tuesday morning on March 15, after 1.622 checks for violations of measures against the spread of covid-19.

A Police spokesperson told CNA that 407 checks were carried out in Nicosia, where 1 café owner was fined. In Limassol, 5 individuals were booked, after 128 checks. In Larnaca, 311 checks were carried out, but no violations were recorded. In Paphos, 109 checks were carried out and 1 individual was booked. In Ammochostos, 2 individuals were booked after 373 checks. No violations were recorded in Morfou area, where 121 checks were carried out.

The Traffic Department carried out 131 checks and the Port and Marine Police carried out another 42, without any violations recorded.

By gavriella
Previous articleStudent bus catches fire while moving, no one onboard injured (PHOTOS)
Next articleTwo booster dose recommendations for specific population groups

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros