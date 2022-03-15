Police booked 1 shop owner and 8 individuals during 1622 checks for covid-19 measure violations

The Police booked 8 individuals and 1 shop owner within the last 24 hours, until Tuesday morning on March 15, after 1.622 checks for violations of measures against the spread of covid-19.

A Police spokesperson told CNA that 407 checks were carried out in Nicosia, where 1 café owner was fined. In Limassol, 5 individuals were booked, after 128 checks. In Larnaca, 311 checks were carried out, but no violations were recorded. In Paphos, 109 checks were carried out and 1 individual was booked. In Ammochostos, 2 individuals were booked after 373 checks. No violations were recorded in Morfou area, where 121 checks were carried out.

The Traffic Department carried out 131 checks and the Port and Marine Police carried out another 42, without any violations recorded.