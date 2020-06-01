News Local Police book three restaurants for breaking distancing rule

Police book three restaurants for breaking distancing rule

Coronavirus: Cypriots complying with decree

 

Three restaurants were booked after police carried out 642 checks from 6 pm on Sunday to 6 am on Monday at various businesses to monitor compliance with decrees to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The three restaurants, two in Larnaca and one in the Famagusta area, were booked for failing to keep a distance among clients.

Police said they had checked 146 premises in Nicosia, 72 in Limassol, 150 in Larnaca, 125 in Paphos, 83 in Famagusta and 66 in Morphou.

In addition, health inspectors carrying out parallel checks reported four restaurants — two in Nicosia and two in Limassol after carrying out  369 checks from Friday to Sunday.

By Bouli Hadjioannou
