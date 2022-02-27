NewsLocalPolice book three business managers and 18 individuals for violations of Covid-19...

Police book three business managers and 18 individuals for violations of Covid-19 measures

Police reported three business managers and eighteen individuals during the past 24 hours after 2,344 checks in all districts concerning the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

A police spokesperson told CNA that 524 checks were carried out in the Nicosia district during which three individuals and one business manager were fined.

In Limassol during 180 checks eight individuals were fined, while in Larnaca, one individual and one business manager were fined after 571 checks carried out in the district.

In Paphos, one individual was booked during 353 checks, and in Famagusta district two people and one business manager were fined after 355 checks. In the Morphou area after 198 checks three citizens were fined.

The Traffic Department and the Port and Marine police carried out 136 and 27 checks respectively, without any fines issued.

