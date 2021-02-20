News Local Police book 97 citizens, one establishment for violating COVID-19 measures

Police book 97 citizens, one establishment for violating COVID-19 measures

Cyprus police booked 97 citizens and one establishment during the last 24 hours for breaching the measures against the spread of COVID-19.

A police spokesperson told CNA that a total of 9,350 checks were carried out island-wide from Friday 6.00 am to Saturday 6.00 am local time. He noted that the citizens were booked for not sending an SMS for movement, for not wearing a face mask and for moving outside their house during the hours that a night curfew applies, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. of the next day.

In Nicosia the police carried out 2,240 checks and reported 11 citizens, while in Limassol 1,565 checks were done and 52 citizens were booked. In Larnaca the police carried out 1,452 checks and handed out fines to 19 citizens and the person in charge of an establishment. In Paphos 1,096 checks were done and eight citizens were booked, in Famagusta the police carried out 1,141 checks and reported five citizens, while in Morphou they carried out 715 checks and booked only one citizens.

The Traffic Department carried out 1,041 checks, and handed out a fine to one citizen. The Emergency Response Unit carried out 10 without reporting anyone.

The Port and Marine Police carried out 50 checks, without reporting anyone as well.

