Police book 747 traffic offences in one day

Police carrying out a road safety campaign in the town and district of Limassol as well as on the motorways booked a total of 747 traffic offences, of which 198 were for speeding.

Special emphasis during the campaign went on checks of trucks and buses. Police checked the documents of the drivers and vehicles, speed limits, tachographs and the driving hours and rest of professional drivers.

In an announcement police said that in addition to the 198 speed violations, 135 drivers and passengers were booked for not wearing a seat belt, 43 drivers were caught using a mobile telephone and 10 bikers were not wearing a helmet.

Moreover, 143 vehicles had no road tax, five had no insurance, seven had no MOT and six had worn tyres.

During checks regarding compliance with driving and rest hours for professional drivers, police found 53 to be in violation. In addition, there were seven violations with trucks transporting dangerous or uncovered or protruding cargo, and seven violations relating to use of tachographs.

The operation was carried out by the traffic unit of police headquarters in cooperation with the Department of Road Transport and labour inspectors as part of efforts to prevent road fatalities and serious traffic collisions.