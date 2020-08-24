Police book 7 premises, 27 citizens for flouting Covid-19 measures

Police in Cyprus booked seven premises and 27 citizens for flouting Covid-19 measures over the past 24 hours, according to CNA.

Not wearing a mask where mandatory was the measure mostly violated.

Police had carried a total of 773 checks – 122 in Nicosia, 232 in Limassol, 105 in Larnaca, 40 in Paphos, 195 in Famagusta and 79 in Morphou.

Two establishments and 13 citizens were fined in Nicosia, no establishment but six citizens were fined in Limassol, and no establishment but three citizens were fined in Larnaca.

In Paphos, five establishments were booked and no citizens, no establishment but five citizens were booked in Famagusta and absolutely no fines were handed out in Morphou.