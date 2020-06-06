Police book 529 traffic violations, confiscate six cars

Police booked 529 traffic violations yesterday — 205 for speeding and 21 for drunk driving – and also impounded six cars and two motorbikes.

In an announcement, police said that as part of operations to combat delinquency and noise and to prevent traffic collisions, campaigns were carried out yesterday in all the towns.

A total of 529 traffic violations were reported, of which 205 were for speeding and 21 for for drunk driving. Six cars were confiscated — two will be inspected by the road transport department, three because they were not insured and one because it had been declared immobilised.

In addition, two large capacity motorbikes were confiscated because of mechanical modifications.

Police said they will continue their campaigns.