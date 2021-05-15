Police book 46 individuals for violating COVID-19 measures

Police in Cyprus handed out fines to 46 individuals and two shop owners in Paphos for violating measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

A police spokesperson told CNA that the force in the last 24 hours ending on 06:00 local time on Friday carried out a total of 5,595 checks throughout the island.

In Nicosia, a total of 1,392 checks were carried out with 4 individuals reported, in Limassol 1,371 checks were carried out with 11 individuals reported, in Larnaca 4 individuals were booked following 500 checks, in Pafos 16 individuals and two shop owners were reported after 700 checks.

In Famagusta 746 checks were carried out and six individuals were reported and in the Morphou area 472 and again individuals were reported.

The Traffic Department carried out 337 checks and five people were reported while the Marine and Port Police another 77 checks without reporting any violations.