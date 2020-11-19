Police book 43 individuals, one premise for breaching COVID-19 measures

Cyprus Police booked 43 individuals and one premise during the last 24 hours for violating the measures taken with a view to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A Police spokesperson told CNA that a total of 2,966 checks were conducted from 0600 local time on Wednesday to 0600 on Thursday.

In Nicosia the Police carried out 543 checks and three citizens were reported, while in Limassol the Police booked 13 citizens after carrying out 661 checks.

The Police conducted 430 checks in Larnaca and reported 13 citizens and one premise and 689 checks in Paphos, where four citizens were repoted.

In Famagusta 404 checks were carried out and 8 citizens were reported, while in Morphou the Police conducted 200 checks and booked one citizen.

Moreover, Traffic Police patrols carried out 32 checks and reported one citizen.

(CNA)