Police book 38 citizens and 5 establishment owners for breaching measures against COVID-19

Cyprus police handed out fines to 38 citizens and 5 establishment owners, during the last 24 hours, for violating measures aiming to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A police spokesperson told CNA that a total of 4,449 checks were conducted island-wide from 0600 on Saturday until 0600 on Sunday.

In Nicosia the police carried out 1,082 checks and booked 9 citizens and 2 establishment owners, in Limassol 538 checks and reported 10 citizens and 2 establishment owners, in Larnaca 623 checks and booked 4 citizens.

In Paphos the police reported 9 citizens after conducting 615 checks and in Famagusta 6 citizens and 1 establishment owner after carrying out 567 checks.

In Morphou the police carried out 526 checks without reporting anyone.

Moreover, the Traffic Department conducted 457 checks and the Port and Marine Police 41 checks without reporting anyone.

One bar owner in Nicosia was booked because there were more clients at the bar than the number allowed and clients were dancing without keeping any distances. One restaurant owner in Nicosia as well was reported because the restaurant was serving clients after the time it should have closed.

Two establishment owners in Limassol were reported for serving bigger number of clients than the one permitted and a restaurant owner in Famagusta for serving clients indoors.