Police book 28 individuals, 15 businesses for breach of Covid measures

Police fined 28 individuals and 15 establishment managers or owners all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violating measures aiming to contain the spread COVID-19.

A total of 2,124 checks were carried out island-wide, police told the CNA.

The highest fine, amounting to 4,000 euros, was handed out to an establishment manager in Nicosia where an employee was working without having a safepass.

In Nicosia, police carried out 574 checks and fined 15 individuals and 12 establishment managers, while in Limassol they conducted 250 checks and reported five people and one establishment manager.

In Larnaca, a total of 454 checks were carried out and five citizens and one establishment manager were reported, while in Pafos the police carried out 122 checks and fined two citizens.

In Famagusta they conducted 340 checks and booked one citizen and one establishment manager, and in Morphou 198 checks, without reporting anyone.