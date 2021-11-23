Police book 21 individuals, one shop owner in 24 hours for breach of Covid rules

Police fined 21 individuals and one shop owner all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 2,934 inspections island-wide, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia 1,341 checks were carried out with 4 individuals fined, and in Limassol 265 checks were made with 4 individuals getting fines.

In Larnaca, 4 individuals and one shop owner were fined after 468 checks, and after 173 checks in Paphos four individuals got booked.

In Famagusta, 4 individuals were fined after 310 checks, while no fines were issued after 256 checks in Morphou area.

Furthermore, the Traffic Department and the Marine and Port Police carried out 102 and 19 checks respectively and issued no fines.