NewsLocalPolice book 21 individuals, one shop owner in 24 hours for breach...

Police book 21 individuals, one shop owner in 24 hours for breach of Covid rules

Police fined 21 individuals and one shop owner all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 2,934 inspections island-wide, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia 1,341 checks were carried out with 4 individuals fined, and in Limassol 265 checks were made with 4 individuals getting fines.

In Larnaca, 4 individuals and one shop owner were fined after 468 checks, and after 173 checks in Paphos four individuals got booked.

In Famagusta, 4 individuals were fined after 310 checks, while no fines were issued after 256 checks in Morphou area.

Furthermore, the Traffic Department and the Marine and Port Police carried out 102 and 19 checks respectively and issued no fines.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleBureau Veritas clarifies Republic of Cyprus ensures control process of halloumi PDO
Next articleGermany, Italy, Spain the EU’s members blocking any harsh measure against Turkey

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros