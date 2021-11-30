Police book 21 citizens, three establishments for breach of Covid measures

Police booked 21 individuals and three establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 2,114 inspections island-wide, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, eight citizens and one establishment were fined after 937 checks. In Limassol, two people were booked after 187 checks.

In Larnaca, no fines were issued after 326 checks while in Paphos an individual and an establishment were booked after 184 checks.

In Famagusta, police issued 10 fines after 305 checks and, in Morphou, no fines were issued after 62 checks.

The Traffic and Port & Marine Police carried out a total of 113 checks but issued no fines.