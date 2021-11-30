NewsLocalPolice book 21 citizens, three establishments for breach of Covid measures

Police book 21 citizens, three establishments for breach of Covid measures

Covid Police
Covid Police

Police booked 21 individuals and three establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 2,114 inspections island-wide, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, eight citizens and one establishment were fined after 937 checks. In Limassol, two people were booked after 187 checks.

In Larnaca, no fines were issued after 326 checks while in Paphos an individual and an establishment were booked  after 184 checks.

In Famagusta, police issued 10 fines after 305 checks and, in Morphou, no fines were issued after 62 checks.

The Traffic and Port & Marine Police carried out a total of 113 checks but issued no fines.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleECDC categorises Greece “as of very high concern”, yet Cyprus keeps it in orange list
Next articleTurkey jails founder of opposition party pending trial

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros