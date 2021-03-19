Police book 187 citizens, 8 premises in 24 hours over for covid measures breach

Police reported 187 individuals and eight establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for breach of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Police carried out a total of 14,119 inspections, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 2,200 checks 42 citizens and one establishment were booked, and in Limassol 5,676 checks led to 84 citizens and four establishments getting fines.

In Larnaca, out of 1,253 checks police fined 14 citizens and three establishments, while in Paphos 1,356 checks led to 19 individuals getting fines.

In Famagusta, out of 1,706 checks 14 citizens were booked, while in Morphou 869 checks led to 4 citizens getting fines.

Moreover, Port and Marine Police carried out 57 inspections and fined no one.