Police book 18 people in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures

Police find 18 individuals all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

A total of 4,455 inspections were carried out, police told the Cyprus News Agency.

In Nicosia, out of 1,236 inspections one person was booked while in Limassol 750 checks led to 13 individuals getting a fine.

In Larnaca, out of 580 checks no fines were handed out while in Pafos police reported three individuals  after 613 checks.

In Famagusta, 478 checks were carried out with no fines issued, while in Morphou police carried out 440 checks and fined one individual.

Moreover, the Traffic Department conducted 358 checks and the Port and Marine Police 187 checks without reporting anyone.

By Annie Charalambous
