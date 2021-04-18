Police book 171 citizens and nine establishments for violating COVID-19 measures

Cyprus police booked 171 citizens and nine establishment owners, in all districts except Morphou, during the last 24 hours, for violating measures aiming to curb the spread of COVID-19.

A police spokesperson told CNA that a total of 8,061 checks were carried out from Saturday 0600 until Sunday the same time.

In Nicosia the police conducted 1,825 checks and reported 64 citizens and one establishment owner, while in Limassol they carried out 1,995 checks and booked 41 citizens and one establishment owner.

In Larnaca, the police carried out 1,029 checks and handed out fines to three citizens and two establishment owners, and in Paphos 1,065 checks, reporting 15 citizens and two establishment owners.

In Famagusta the police conducted 883 checks and booked 30 citizens and three establishment owners, while in Morphou 754 checks were conducted and 10 citizens were fined.

The Traffic Department carried out 568 checks and reported seven citizens. The Port and Marine police conducted 40 checks without booking anyone. No violation of the measures was reported in Cyprus airports.

Most violations concerned movement without sending an SMS and not using a protective face mask.