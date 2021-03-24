News Local Police book 163 individuals in 24 hours for breach of covid measures

Police book 163 individuals in 24 hours for breach of covid measures

Police fined 163 individuals all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

A total of 10,633 inspections were carried out, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, out of 2,902 checks 16 individuals were fined, while in Limassol out of 1,801 checks 67 fines went out.

In Larnaca, 1,389 checks led to 28 individuals getting a fine, while in Paphos out of 1,287 checks 28 fines went out.

In Famagusta, police carried out 1,308 checks and booked 18 citizens, while in Morphou 1,111 checks led to two people getting a fine.

Moreover, Port and Marine Police conducted 95 checks and reported no one.

 

By Annie Charalambous
