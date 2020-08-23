News Local Police book 15 premises and 13 citizens for flouting Covid measures

Cyprus Police carried out in the past 24 hours a total of 777 checks to ensure compliance of premises and citizens with the measures in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a Police press officer, during the checks 15 premises and 13 citizens were reported for violating the relevant law and decrees which mainly concern the use of a protective mask.

In Nicosia 100 checks were carried out during which 4 premises and 4 citizens were reported, in Limassol 164 checks with 1 premise and 5 citizens being reported, in Larnaca 175 checks with 2 premises being reported, in Paphos 137 checks with 8 premises being reported, in Famagusta 138 checks with 3 individuals being reported and in Morphou district 63 checks were carried out and 1 individual was reported.

(CNA)

FILE PHOTO

By Josephine Koumettou
