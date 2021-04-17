Police book 147 citizens and one establishment owner for violating COVID measures

Cyprus police booked 147 citizens and one establishment owner, during the last 24 hours, for violating measures aiming to curb the spread of COVID-19.

A police spokesperson told CNA that a total of 9,492 checks were carried out from Friday 0600 until Saturday the same time.

In Nicosia the police conducted 1,721 checks and reported 39 citizens, while in Limassol they carried out 2,500 checks and booked 57 citizens.

In Larnaca, the police carried out 1,611 checks and handed out fines to 13 citizens, and in Paphos 850 checks, reporting 18 citizens and one establishment owner.

In Famagusta the police conducted 1,251 checks and booked 12 citizens, while in Morphou 740 checks were conducted without handing out any fines.

The Traffic Department carried out 775 checks and reported 8 citizens. The Port and Marine police conducted 44 checks without booking anyone. No violation of the measures was reported in Cyprus airports.

Most violations concerned movement without sending an SMS and not using a protective face mask.

(CNA)