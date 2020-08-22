Police book 13 premises and 7 citizens for violating Covid measures

Cyprus Police carried out in the past 24 hours a total of 683 checks to ensure compliance of premises and citizens with the measures in place to curb the spread of coronavirus.

According to a Police press officer, during the checks 13 premises and 7 citizens were reported for violating the relevant law and decrees which mainly concern the use of a protective mask.

In Nicosia 59 checks were carried out with 3 premises reported, in Limassol 179 checks with 7 premises reported, in Larnaca 165 checks with 2 premises and 2 individuals reported, in Paphos 50 checks with no reports, in Famagusta 155 checks with 1 premise and 5 individuals reported and in Morphou district 75 checks were carried out without any reports.

(CNA)