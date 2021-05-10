NewsLocalPolice book 121 citizens in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures

Police book 121 citizens in 24 hours for breach of Covid measures

Police booked 121 individuals all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violating measures aiming to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Force had carried out a total of 8,016 checks, according to the CNA.

In Nicosia, a total of 1,183 checks were carried out with 30 individuals reported, and in Limassol out of 1,153 checks 25 individuals got booked.

In Larnaca, 18 citizens were booked following 1,490 checks, while in Pafos 29 individuals were reported after 1,274 checks.

In Famagusta 1,270 checks were carried out with 15 individuals reported and in the Morphou area 810 and no one was booked.

The Traffic Department carried out 715 checks reporting four individuals while the Marine and Port Police did not report any violations after having carried out 84 checks.

By Annie Charalambous
