Police book 116 citizens, three establishments for covid measures breach

Police fined 116 citizens and three establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

They had carried out a record high number of 4,563 inspections, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, 32 citizens were booked after 998 inspections.

In Limassol, 19 citizens were booked after 1,409 inspections.

In Larnaca, 27 citizens were booked after 686 inspections

In Paphos, 14 citizens and three establishments were booked after 719 inspections.

In Famagusta, 14 citizens were booked after 535 inspections.

In Morphou, 10 citizens were booked after 136 inspections.

At the same time, Marine Police carried out 28 inspections without any violations recorded.