Police block roads to prevent people from going to Troodos

The Police are today carrying out increased checks at specific points to prevent people from going to Troodos, on the basis of the new decree in force as of 28 January, prohibiting access to nature trails.

As a spokesman of the Police said, checks are taking place both to ensure implementation of the decree and to provide assistance due to weather conditions.

Checks are taking place in Prodromos, Karvounas, and Trooditissa.

Drivers are urged to be particularly careful, to drive slowly and to comply with relevant decrees.

Read More: Roads to Troodos are slippery; open only to 4WD and vehicles with snow chains