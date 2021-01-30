News Local Police block roads to prevent people from going to Troodos

Police block roads to prevent people from going to Troodos

The Police are today carrying out increased checks at specific points to prevent people from going to Troodos, on the basis of the new decree in force as of 28 January, prohibiting access to nature trails.

As a spokesman of the Police said, checks are taking place both to ensure implementation of the decree and to provide assistance due to weather conditions.

Checks are taking place in Prodromos, Karvounas, and Trooditissa.

Drivers are urged to be particularly careful, to drive slowly and to comply with relevant decrees.

Read More: Roads to Troodos are slippery; open only to 4WD and vehicles with snow chains

By gavriella
Previous article500 euros fine to veterinary clinic
Next article25-year-old fined 2,000 euros for failing to stop for a check

Top Stories

World

Portugal’s hospitals under severe pressure as COVID-19 rises across country

gavriella -
Portugal's hospital system was under severe pressure on Saturday (January 30) as the country faces one of the world's worst surge in COVID-19 cases...
Read more
World

Parisians relieved as France avoids third lockdown with tighter curfew

gavriella -
Parisians expressed their relief on Saturday (January 30) morning after French PM Jean Castex announced stronger curfew measures but no new lockdown on Friday...
Read more
Economy

EBA launches EU-wide stress test, the scenario for Cyprus banking sector

gavriella -
The European Banking Authority (EBA) on Friday launched the 2021 EU-wide stress test, publishing the scenarios for the exercise, including those for Cyprus. Although Cypriot...
Read more
Local

25-year-old fined 2,000 euros for failing to stop for a check

gavriella -
A 25-year-old man from Paphos refused to stop to a check by the Game and Fauna Service patrolling near Achelia Village. Instead he increased...
Read more
Local

Police block roads to prevent people from going to Troodos

gavriella -
The Police are today carrying out increased checks at specific points to prevent people from going to Troodos, on the basis of the new...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

25-year-old fined 2,000 euros for failing to stop for a check

gavriella -
A 25-year-old man from Paphos refused to stop to a check by the Game and Fauna Service patrolling near Achelia Village. Instead he increased...
Read more
Local

500 euros fine to veterinary clinic

gavriella -
The owner of a veterinary clinic in Paphos was fined 500 euros for violation of the measures aiming to curb the spread of the...
Read more
Local

Foreign Ministry welcomes renewal of mandate of the UN Peacekeeping Force

gavriella -
Cyprus’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes the unanimous renewal by the UN Security Council of the mandate of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus,...
Read more
Local

Police issue 161 fines for COVID measures breach in past 24 hours

gavriella -
Police reported 157 individuals and four establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros