News Local Police begin investigation of athlete’s accusations for sexual abuse

Police begin investigation of athlete’s accusations for sexual abuse

3 arrests as part of investigation to help third country nationals enter Cyprus

Police has began the investigation of accusations made by female shooting athlete Andri Eleftheriou for sexual abuse. Eleftheriou spoke about these allegations a few months back on a TV show and repeated them a few days ago, following the accusations by Greek Olympic sailing athlete Sofia Bekatorou.

Eleftheriou filed a formal accusation at the Police Headquarters and the Force set up a special unit to carry out the investigation. A number of people are expected to be called upon by the Police to testify. Head of the Cyprus Shooting Federation Giovannis Savvides was questioned on Friday. In statements to Cyprus News Agency Savvides said that he is aware of other cases and he thought that the Police should know too.

He said that there is a protocol to be followed by the Federation when such incidents appear but this protocol needs to be updated.

Eleftheriou, an Olympic athlete in shooting, made the allegations about being sexually abused a few years ago. In statements to CNA on Friday she said that she first spoke about the incident in a TV show almost 3 years ago and more recently about 2 months ago. She said that she found the courage and strength to speak about the incident and had the support of the state and other institutions. Eleftheriou said that sports should clear of these rotten phenomena and called on every athlete to speak out loud and clear.

Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou yesterday said that it is our obligation to support the victims and to bring the perpetrators before justice.

Director of Cyprus Olympic Federation Mary Charalambous told CNA that the only way to bring justice is by speaking about these incidents and called on all athletes to talk assuring them that the Federation will stand by them.

Read More: Shooting federation examines cases of athletes’ sexual abuse

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleRapid tests major factor for possible COVID-19 relaxations Ministry says
Next articleRussia: Vladivostok police detains Navalny supporters

Top Stories

World

Larry King dies at 87

gavriella -
Larry King dies at 87. Photo taken at his concert at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida on January 25, 2012. (Reuters)
Read more
World

Russia: Vladivostok police detains Navalny supporters

gavriella -
At least 35 Russians were detained on Saturday (January 23) in the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok at a rally for the release of...
Read more
Local

Police begin investigation of athlete’s accusations for sexual abuse

gavriella -
Police has began the investigation of accusations made by female shooting athlete Andri Eleftheriou for sexual abuse. Eleftheriou spoke about these allegations a few...
Read more
Local

Rapid tests major factor for possible COVID-19 relaxations Ministry says

gavriella -
The results of rapid tests carried out on the population of Cyprus constitute a major factor for any possible relaxations in COVID-19 measures and...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine on Saturday with high cloud

gavriella -
Mainly fine on Saturday with high cloud developing initially. Winds will be north-easterly to south-easterly, moderate, force 3 to 4 Beaufort, turning strong, 4 to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Rapid tests major factor for possible COVID-19 relaxations Ministry says

gavriella -
The results of rapid tests carried out on the population of Cyprus constitute a major factor for any possible relaxations in COVID-19 measures and...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine on Saturday with high cloud

gavriella -
Mainly fine on Saturday with high cloud developing initially. Winds will be north-easterly to south-easterly, moderate, force 3 to 4 Beaufort, turning strong, 4 to...
Read more
Local

Man wanted for breaking into buildings and burglary (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for information that could help locate Constantin Raoul Mitala, 21, from Romania, permanent resident of Cyprus, regarding the offense of breaking...
Read more
Local

Problems to the tracing system lead to wrong SMSs for contacts of confirmed cases

gavriella -
It seems that there has been a problems to the Health Ministry’s tracing system for close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases. According to information, wrong...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros