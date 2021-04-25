NewsLocalPolice beaten by covid party goers in Akamas

Police beaten by covid party goers in Akamas

Two police officers are being treated at the Paphos General Hospital, after suffering injuries following an attack last night by a number of people attending a party in the Akamas community of Inia, in violation of the pandemic restrictions.

The officers arrived at the scene to investigate, following a tip off. They informed those attending that they would be fined in accordance to the relevant protocols.

According to the police report, they were attacked, punched and their uniform torn.

The two officers suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the Paphos General.

One of them had a shoulder fracture and the other, suffered serious blows to his face and torso. They were kept overnight for treatment.

When police returned to the scene with more of its members, the party goers and the attackers had gone.

Based on the testimony of the injured police officers, other witnesses and evidence at the scene, three arrest warrants have been issued, with more expected, as people are being identified.

