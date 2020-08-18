Police ask for hep to find missing Syrian teenager (PHOTO)

Police are looking for 16-year-old Hamoud Ahmad from Syria who is missing from the place he is staying in Nicosia since early Sunday.

Ahmad (photo) is 1.80m tall, of medium build, with short hair of chestnut colour and he has a thin moustache.

His eyes are light brown and was wearing black shorts and a short black T-shirt when he left the place he is staying.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Nicosia CID on 228022229 or the public hotline 1460 or their nearest police station.