Police are looking for Somali national Mohamed Ali Yassin, aged 29, missing from his home in Nicosia since September 17, Philenews reported on Thursday.

Yassin is described as thin, about 1.75 metres tall and with short black hair and a small beard under the chin.

Anyone who can assist efforts to trace him should contact CID Nicosia on 22-802222 or their nearest police station or the Citizens’ Hot Line on 1460.