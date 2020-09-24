Police still looking for missing Polish man (photo)

Pawel Kaledkiewicz, 42, from Poland, has been missing from his home in Latsia, Nicosia, since September 4 and police are asking for the public’s assistance.

The 42-year-old is described as approximately 1.70m tall and bald with a distinctive beauty mark on his right cheek near his mouth. He is also tattooed.

The last time he was seen, he was wearing a white printed shirt, grey shorts and grey slippers.

Anyone who can assist efforts to locate him please contact Nicosia Police at 22802222 or the Citizen’s Contact Line at 1460 or the nearest Police Station.