Police ask for help to find missing 41-year-old woman (photo)

Anusha Chandima Fernando Unga Ratnage, 41, from Sri Lanka, was reported as missing from her home and workplace in Limassol.

The 41-year-old woman has been missing since 13:00 pm on Monday, July 27th.

She is described as brunette, of average build and approximately 1.65 cm tall.

Police have published her photo and detail seeking that can possibly help locate her.

Anyone who knows anything that can help locate her should please contact the Limassol Crime Detection Department at 25805057 or the Citizen Contact Line at 1460 or the nearest Police Station.

Source: Philenews