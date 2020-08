Police on Tuesday said that Panagiotis Panagi, 35, has been missing from his place of residence in Nicosia since Monday, August 10.

Panagi is described as slim, approximately 1.70m tall, with short black hair. On departure he wore blue knee-length Bermuda shorts and a white T-shirt.

Anyone who can assist efforts to locate him please contact Nicosia Police at 22802222 or the Citizen’s Contact Line at 1460 or the nearest Police Station.

Source: Philenews