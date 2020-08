Berta Baltrunaite, 31, is missing from a residence in Oroklini, Larnaca, since Monday morning at 11.00, police say.

The 31-year-old is described as 1.80 m tall, of a strong build, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who can assist efforts to locate her please contact Larnaca Police at 24804066 or the Citizen’s Contact Line at 1460 or the nearest Police Station.