Mofe el Ramadan, 16, from Syria, is missing from his home in Larnaca since early morning Saturday, according to police.

The 16-year-old is described as slim, approximately 1.65m tall, with short black hair.

On departure he wore blue jeans, black short-sleeved t-shirt, and a classic black jockey cap.

Anyone who can assist efforts to locate her please contact Larnaca Police at 24804060 or the Citizen’s Contact Line at 1460 or the nearest Police Station.